SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here are today’s “Strays of the Day.”

These are the “soda pups,” Pepsi, Sprite, Soda Pop, Cola, Doctor Pepper, and Dew. They are all 14-week-old blue heeler mix puppies. They were surrendered to the shelter due to being an un-expected litter.

These little guys will need some training because they’re still very young. They’re super energetic and sure to put some “fizz” in your life.

These pups are so cute, they’re hard to resist. However, dogs live long lives and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever. They can also be expensive and require lots of attention!

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

All six of the “soda pups” are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.