SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Teddy, a 5-to-6-month-old, male, brown tabby cat. He was found on the 3600 block of Floyd Boulevard.

The shelter says he’s a sweet and handsome guy who just wants to be loved. Like most of us humans, he just needs a companion- and lots of cuddles! He’s looking for a forever home where he can have tons of playtime, chill time, and time for loving.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.