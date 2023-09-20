SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Teddy.

Teddy is a six-to-nine-month-old male Siberian Husky mix puppy.

He was found on the 3100 block of Second Street back in July.

We featured him as our Stray of the Day that month, but he hasn’t found a new home just yet.

The rescue says he’s a friendly guy who loves everyone and everything and is still the perfect age for training.

Teddy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.