SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Tango.

Tango is a two-to-three year old male, orange and white cat. He was found on West 19th Street.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue says Tango gets along great with people, but does not like being around other cats.

Tango is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.