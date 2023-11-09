SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Sylvie.

Sylvie is a three-to-six-month-old female, German Shepherd-Husky mix puppy that currently weighs about 35 pounds, but will grow to be around 70 pounds.

She was found on the 400 block of Myrtle Street.

The rescue says she’s still a young pup that will need some training, but would make a great family dog.

Sylvie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.