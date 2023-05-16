SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Stewie, a 2-3-year-old, male terrier mix. He was found on the 1000 block of Tri Avenue.

He’s a smaller guy, weighing just 10 pounds. The rescue says he loves to go on walks and would prefer an active household.

Dogs live long lives, and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Stewie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.