SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Stan.

Stan is a two-to-three-year-old male black and white pitbull terrier.

This is his second time at the shelter because he has some separation anxiety.

The shelter says he’s an amazing dog who loves everyone and everything except cats.

He wants to be with his owner all the time, so the shelter suggests he could be a good therapy dog or service dog, with the right training.

Stan is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.