SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Squigy.

Squigy is a one-year-old male, hairless guinea pig, also known as a “skinny pig.”

He was abandoned at the rescue along with his brother Lenny, who is currently at PetSmart.

The shelter says he’s very gentle and friendly.

Squigy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.