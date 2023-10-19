SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Smoky.

Smokey is a three-to-four-year-old male, Labrador and great dance mix that weighs about 90 pounds.

He was found on the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

The rescue says he’s a gentle giant who loves everyone and everything and would make an incredible family dog.

Smokey is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.