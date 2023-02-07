SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Skittles, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, tri-colored Collie mix puppy. He was found in the Hornick area of Woodbury County.

The shelter says he’s a sweet guy, who’s a little shy at first but super friendly once he warms up to you.

They also say he’d make a great farm dog.

Dogs live long lives, and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever. Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

He deserves a happy life with a family that will keep him safe and secure.

Skittles is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.