SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Skittles.

Skittles the ferret

Skittles is a three-to-four-year-old female ferret.

She was originally adopted from the rescue but sadly had to be returned.

The rescue says she’s intelligent, lively, playful, and curious. They also said that she is outgoing and loves people.

Skittles is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.