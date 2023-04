SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Simba.

Simba is a six-month-old male brown tabby-and-white cat.

He was recently surrendered.

The shelter says he’s a gentle cat who just wants a loving place to call home.

Simba is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.