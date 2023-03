SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Sadie.

Sadie is a young adult female Boxer mix. She was found on the 3700 block of 160th Street in Correctionville back in January.

The shelter says she’s a nice girl who someone must be missing, but she’s still waiting two months later.

Sadie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.