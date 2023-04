SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Sadie, a middle-aged, female, Boxer-Pitbull terrier mix.

She was found over in Correctionville back in January.

She’s been at the shelter for more than 3 months now.

They say she’s a super friendly girl who knows her basic commands.

Sadie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.