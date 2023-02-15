SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! It’s Still Waiting Wednesday.

This is Ruger, a young adult, male, black-and-white Pitbull mix. He was found on the 1800 block of Glendale boulevard back in November and almost 4 months later, he’s still waiting.

The shelter says he has a huge heart and gets along well with people and other animals.

They say he’d make a great family dog.

As much as this sweet boy deserves a home, dogs live long lives and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Ruger is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.