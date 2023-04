SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Royal.

Royal is a 9-to-12-month-old male Husky-German Shepherd mix.

This is his second time at the shelter. He was originally adopted as a younger puppy but had to be surrendered.

He’s grown up since his last time at the shelter, but he’s still a young guy who will need some training.

Royal is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.