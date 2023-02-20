SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Roy, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, orange tabby cat. He was found on the 2400 block of South Royce Street.

The shelter says he’s super friendly and outgoing.

As much as this sweet boy deserves a home, cats live long lives and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Roy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.