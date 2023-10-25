SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Roscoe.

Roscoe is a one-to-two-year-old male, German Short-Hair Pointer that weighs about 70 pounds.

He was originally adopted from the shelter but had to be returned after it turned out he doesn’t like cats. He does, however, get along well with people and other dogs, knows his basic commands, and would make a great hunting dog.

Roscoe is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.