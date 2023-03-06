SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Rocky.

A 1-to-2-year-old male, black-and-tan German shepherd mix, Rocky was found on the 3300 block of Cheyenne Boulevard.

The shelter says he’s a little shy at first, but he’s a friendly pup who loves attention.

Rocky is available for adoption now.

Dogs live long lives and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.