SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Rocky.

Rocky is a one-year-old male German Shepherd-Husky mix that weighs about 45 pounds.

He was found on the 1600 block of West 18th Street in July.

The rescue says he’s a sweet dog that’s just the right age for training but would be best in a home with no little kids because loud noises and too much activity make him nervous.

Rocky is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.