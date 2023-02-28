SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Rio, a young adult, male, gray-and-white Cockatiel. He was found on the 100 block of 16th Street.

The shelter says he’s a cheerful little guy who needs some socialization. Birds can be a lot of work so it is important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him for his many wonderful years to come.

Rio will bring you so much joy and happiness. He deserves a human who will work to give him the best life possible.

BUT, if you know Rio, please let his owners know that he’s at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.