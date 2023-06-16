SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Remington.

Remington is a four-to-six-month-old male German shorthair pointer.

He was found at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard back in May.

The rescue center says he is a sporting breed dog that has a ton of energy and has a natural hunting ability.

He dreams of an active family home environment and a fenced-in yard where he can run and play.

He is the perfect age for training and he has a sponsorship so his adoption fees have been greatly reduced.

He is available for adoption now!

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.