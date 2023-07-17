SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Reah, 1-to-3-year-old, female, shepherd-Labrador mix that weighs about 50-pounds.

She was found with several other dogs on the 2200 block of Jennings Street. She dreams of a loving family home environment and a big yard where she can run and play.

The rescue says she’s an “awesome” dog that loves people and other dogs.

Reah is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.