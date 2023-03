SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Rascal.

Rascal is a four-to-six-month-old male orange tabby kitten.

He was found on the 1600 block of West 30th Street.

The shelter says he’s a happy and friendly little guy who just wants to be loved.

Rascal is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.