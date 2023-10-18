SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Raine.

Raine is a three-to-four-year-old female, pitbull-boxer mix.

She was found on the 1700 block of South Cypress Street in late September.

The rescue says she was pretty skinny when she came in, but she’s been eating well and getting healthier. They add she’s a very sweet girl who doesn’t get along well with cats and she can be a little shy at first.

Raine is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.