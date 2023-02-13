SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Poppy, a 1-to-2 year old. female, Labrador-Boxer mix. She was found on the 1100 block of Jennings Street.

The shelter says she’s very sweet and gentle.

Poppy is available for adoption now.

Dogs live long lives, and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever. Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

He deserves a happy life with a family that will keep him safe and secure.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.