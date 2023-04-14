SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Pebbles.

Pebbles is a six-to-nine-month-old female gray-and-white Siberian Husky puppy.

She was found on the 1500 block of West 30th Street, wearing a pink collar, but no other identification.

The shelter says she has a lot of extra energy and because she’s a husky, she will need plenty of space and lots of exercise.

She’s great with people and is at the perfect age for training.

Pebbles is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.