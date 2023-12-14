SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Pearl.

Pearl is a nine-to-12 month-old female, gray-and-white cockatiel.

She was found on the 1200 block of 24th Street.

The rescue says she’s a hand-tamed bird that loves attention. She doesn’t get along with little kids very well and would be happiest in a house with no dogs or cats.

Pearl will be available for adoption on Dec. 17. In the meantime, if you know her owners, please let them know she’s at the rescue.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.