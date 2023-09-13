SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Patty

Patty is a four-to-five-year-old female German Shepherd mix that weighs about 50 pounds.

She has seven young puppies. Patty was found at the industrial interchange in late July and had her puppies after coming to the rescue.

The rescue says Patty is a gentle and loving dog and her puppies will likely grow up to be a lot like her.

The family is currently staying in a foster home, but they will be up for adoption in November.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.