SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Patriot.

Patriot is a nine-to-12 month-old puggle, which is a pug and beagle mix.

He was found on West 19th and Harris Streets earlier this month.

Patriot is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.