SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Onnekas.

Onnekas is a two-year-old male American bulldog mix that weighs about 80 pounds.

He was found on the 100 block of Gaul Street about a month ago.

The rescue says he gets along well with women and kids, but takes a bit of extra time to warm up to men.

Onnekas is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.