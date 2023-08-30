SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Onnekas.
Onnekas is a two-year-old male American bulldog mix that weighs about 80 pounds.
He was found on the 100 block of Gaul Street about a month ago.
The rescue says he gets along well with women and kids, but takes a bit of extra time to warm up to men.
Onnekas is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.