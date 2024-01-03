SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Onnekas.

Onnekas is a three-to-four-year-old male pitbull that weighs about 80 pounds.

He was found on the 100 block of Gaul Street back at the end of July.

The rescue says he’s a quiet and gentle dog who knows his basic commands and loves to play fetch.

He also has a full sponsorship. That means he’ll be free to an approved home.

Onnekas is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.