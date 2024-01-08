SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Olsen.

Olsen is a two-to-three-year-old male, American Bully mix.

He was found at the intersection of Morningside Avenue and South Paxton Street.

The rescue says he’s a quiet and friendly guy who doesn’t bark much. He’s also a bit of a couch potato and he has a full sponsorship. That means he’ll be free to an approved home.

Olsen is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.