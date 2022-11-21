SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Nimbus, a 1-year-old, female, Labrador Retriever. She was found on the 2700 block of Edmunds Avenue.

The shelter says she’s a friendly dog who LOVES to play fetch. Her name, Nimbus, means ‘rain cloud’, but this sweet pup will only bring the sunshine into your life and make your day a whole lot brighter!

She’s looking for a forever home with a human that will throw tennis balls all day long. Nimbus is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.