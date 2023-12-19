SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Nicholas.

Nicholas is a one-to-two-year-old male, Rottwieler-American Bully mix that weighs about 90 pounds.

He was found on the 2400 block of Williams Avenue.

The rescue says he’s a big guy with an even bigger heart. He’s smart, loving, and gets along well with people.

Nicholas is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, are looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.