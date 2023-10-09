SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Nibbles.

Nibbles is more than eight years old. He’s a neutered male domestic shorthair, brown tabby cat.

He was found on the 3100 block of Nebraska Street.

He does have a microchip, but the owner’s information has not been updated. If you know Nibbles, please let his owners know that he’s at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.