SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Napoleon, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, tri-colored beagle mix. This is his second time at the shelter after he had to be surrendered.

The shelter says he knows his basic commands and gets along well with older kids and other animals.

Dogs live long lives, and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Napoleon is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.