SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day, Monty, Minnie and Maxwell. This is a family of three-to-four-month-old gray and white kittens.

They were found on the 1900 block of Jones Street.

The rescue says they’re sweet little kittens who would love to find active families.

They are all available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.