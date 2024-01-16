SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Molly.

Molly is a nine-to-12 month-old female dachshund Chihuahua mix puppy that weighs about five pounds. She was found at the intersection of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard.

The rescue says Molly is a little scared currently, but warms up to people quickly. She’ll be available for adoption on Jan. 18.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.