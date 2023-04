SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Mickey, a 4-year-old, male, black and white Jack Russell-Terrier.

He was found on 120th Street in Woodbury County. The shelter says he’s a middle-aged dog who’s quiet and gentle, but always on the go.

Mickey is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.