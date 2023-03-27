SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Max

Max is a 2-to-3-year-old, male, blond golden doodle mix. He was found on the 3700 block of 28th Street near the new jail construction on March 20. The shelter said he’s a gentle giant who knows his basic commands.

Dogs live long lives, and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Max is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.