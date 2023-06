SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Max.

Max is a six-to-nine-month-old male American Staffordshire puppy.

He was found on the 1800 block of Red Bertrand Court.

He weighs about 50 pounds.

The rescue says he’s a sweet guy who loves people and other animals. He’s the perfect age for training.

Max is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.