SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Martha.

She is a female, orange tabby cat.

She was found on the 1000 block of Edgewater Avenue back in June, and she had kittens at the rescue.

After spending some time in a foster home, she and her kittens are now at Petsmart, looking for their forever homes.

If you’re looking for an orange tabby cat, here’s your perfect opportunity. Martha and her kittens are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.