SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday.

This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home.

The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s got a great personality, lots of love to give and makes for a great walk buddy.

She also has a sponsorship which means her adoption fees have been reduced. Maiz is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.