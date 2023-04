SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Maggie.

Maggie is a middle-aged female chihuahua-pinscher mix.

She was found on the 1500 block of Morningside Avenue with an orange collar but no other identification.

The shelter said she’s a laidback dog who loves long walks.

Maggie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.