SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Mack.

Mack is a two-to-three-year-old male, American Staffordshire Terrier that weighs about 70 pounds.

He was found on the 1300 block of Riverside Boulevard on October 7th.

The rescue says he’s a friendly and loving guy who would love to find a home for the holidays.

Mack is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, are looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.