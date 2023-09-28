SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day: Mac and Cheese.

They’re both young adult, male, orange tabby and white cats.

They were found on the 700 block of South Fairmount Street.

The rescue says these brothers would love to find a home together and their adoption fees will be reduced for someone who’s willing to adopt them both.

Mac and Cheese are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.