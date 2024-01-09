SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Luna.

Luna is a one-to-two-year-old female, American Bulldog mix.

She was originally adopted from the shelter as a farm dog but had to be returned when it turned out she didn’t get along with livestock.

The rescue says she’s still a great dog that loves people.

Luna is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.