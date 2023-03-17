SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Luke.

Luke is a six-to-nine month old male black and grey labradoodle. He was found trying to get some pizza over at the intersection of West 19th Street and Center Street.

He’s a young pup that will need some training, but the shelter says he’s friendly, outgoing and loves people as well as other animals. Luke is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.