SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

These are Lucy and Ethel. They’re both 6-to-9-month-old, female, orange tabby kittens. They were found at the intersection of west 16th and Ross Street.

Lucy

These two are bonded and would love to find a home to share, so their adoption fees will be reduced if they’re adopted together.

These two sweet girls will be sure to have you saying, “I love lucy” and Ethel.

Ethel

They’re available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.